TD Cowen Downgrades Xylem (XTRA:XY6)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Xylem (XTRA:XY6) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.39% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 142,19 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 121,94 € to a high of 161,51 €. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from its latest reported closing price of 124,30 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 8,353MM, a decrease of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XY6 is 0.34%, an increase of 149.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 232,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,292K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,595K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 5.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,665K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,455K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,223K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,614K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 46.58% over the last quarter.

