TD Cowen Downgrades Xylem (LSE:0M29)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Xylem (LSE:0M29) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.66% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 158.29 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 135.75 GBX to a high of 179.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.66% from its latest reported closing price of 136.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 6,153MM, a decrease of 26.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M29 is 0.34%, an increase of 150.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 232,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,292K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,595K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M29 by 5.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,665K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M29 by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,455K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M29 by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,223K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M29 by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,614K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M29 by 46.58% over the last quarter.

