TD Cowen Downgrades Travelers Companies (LSE:0R03)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Travelers Companies (LSE:0R03) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is 231.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 201.10 GBX to a high of 263.42 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of 208.90 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 41,083MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R03 is 0.31%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 213,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,743K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,584K shares , representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 45.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,211K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,182K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,094K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,267K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,751K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,611K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,766K shares , representing a decrease of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.