TD Cowen Downgrades Tapestry (LSE:0LD5)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Tapestry (LSE:0LD5) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is 49.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.27 GBX to a high of 62.79 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of 50.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 7,417MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LD5 is 0.20%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 249,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,343K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 37.10% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,301K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,995K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 83.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,269K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,256K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,212K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,239K shares , representing an increase of 13.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 1.04% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,116K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 33.57% over the last quarter.

