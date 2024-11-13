TD Cowen Downgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LC7)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Syros Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LC7) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LC7 is 0.09%, an increase of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 20,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,750K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 2,587K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,072K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 1,786K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,674K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

