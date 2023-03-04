TD Cowen Downgrades Myers Industries (MYE)

On March 2, 2023, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Myers Industries from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.20% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myers Industries is $28.30. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 33.20% from its latest reported closing price of $21.25.

The projected annual revenue for Myers Industries is $987MM, an increase of 9.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

Myers Industries Declares $0.14 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 5.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,280K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares, representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,096K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 20.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,705K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,085K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 30.52% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,054K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares, representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYE by 12.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myers Industries. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYE is 0.12%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 42,738K shares. The put/call ratio of MYE is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Myers Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under- vehicle service industry in the United States.

