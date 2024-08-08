TD Cowen Downgrades Molson Coors Beverage (LSE:0K2K)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Molson Coors Beverage (LSE:0K2K) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.62% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage is 60.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.86 GBX to a high of 77.74 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.62% from its latest reported closing price of 54.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage is 11,210MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K2K is 0.21%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 206,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,515K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,652K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 0.53% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,727K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,693K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,754K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,306K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 20.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,584K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2K by 1.39% over the last quarter.

