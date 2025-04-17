TD Cowen Downgrades Medpace Holdings (BMV:MEDP)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Medpace Holdings (BMV:MEDP) from Buy to Hold.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,085K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 47.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 83.48% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 937K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 3.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 827K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 782K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 656K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 47.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.