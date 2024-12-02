TD Cowen Downgrades Markel Group (LSE:0JYM)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Markel Group (LSE:0JYM) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.17% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Markel Group is 1,765.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 1,624.15 GBX to a high of 2,095.81 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.17% from its latest reported closing price of 1,786.46 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Markel Group is 16,154MM, a decrease of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 90.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markel Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JYM is 0.42%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 11,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 548K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYM by 57.92% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 416K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYM by 1.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYM by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 290K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYM by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 260K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYM by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.