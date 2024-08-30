TD Cowen Downgrades Kohl's (LSE:0JRL)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Kohl's (LSE:0JRL) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.43% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kohl's is 21.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.59 GBX to a high of 28.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from its latest reported closing price of 19.68 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl's is 17,157MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl's. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JRL is 0.12%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.12% to 141,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,953K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,043K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 23.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,172K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,503K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 6,606K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,906K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,274K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,424K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JRL by 71.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.