TD Cowen Downgrades KBR (LSE:0JPN)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for KBR (LSE:0JPN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.26% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for KBR is 80.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.61 GBX to a high of 94.36 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 107.26% from its latest reported closing price of 38.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 7,420MM, an increase of 3.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JPN is 0.45%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 156,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,547K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,374K shares , representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 92.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,471K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 86.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,274K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 0.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,177K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 2.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,378K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JPN by 3.58% over the last quarter.

