TD Cowen Downgrades Invesco (LSE:0UAN)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Invesco (LSE:0UAN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.63% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Invesco is 19.15 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 15.83 GBX to a high of 22.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 55.63% from its latest reported closing price of 12.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is 5,814MM, a decrease of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UAN is 0.21%, an increase of 111.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 459,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance holds 81,332K shares representing 18.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,332K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 23,173K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,470K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,599K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,162K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,786K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 2.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,875K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UAN by 1.19% over the last quarter.

