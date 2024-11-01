TD Cowen Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (LSE:0J76)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Huntington Ingalls Industries (LSE:0J76) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.78% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 287.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 229.05 GBX to a high of 337.16 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.78% from its latest reported closing price of 252.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11,370MM, a decrease of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J76 is 0.19%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 41,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,778K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 48.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 59.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,696K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 90.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,247K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,014K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 57.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,012K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J76 by 18.86% over the last quarter.

