TD Cowen Downgrades Humana (LSE:0J6Z)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Humana (LSE:0J6Z) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.04% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Humana is 399.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 352.26 GBX to a high of 460.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 70.04% from its latest reported closing price of 235.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 114,272MM, an increase of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 171 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J6Z is 0.36%, an increase of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.77% to 132,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,600K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,495K shares , representing a decrease of 19.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 4,309K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,806K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,227K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 78.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 385.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,093K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J6Z by 2.46% over the last quarter.

