TD Cowen Downgrades Hims & Hers Health (BMV:HIMS)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Hims & Hers Health (BMV:HIMS) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.16%, an increase of 26.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.61% to 14,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,323K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,377K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 99.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 87,572.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,951K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,389K shares , representing an increase of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 66.68% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,304K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares , representing an increase of 65.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 260.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,544K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing an increase of 80.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 575.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.