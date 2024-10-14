TD Cowen Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (LSE:0IJR)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Expeditors International of Washington (LSE:0IJR) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.91% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Washington is 118.52 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 85.87 GBX to a high of 143.88 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.91% from its latest reported closing price of 123.34 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Washington is 11,763MM, an increase of 29.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Washington. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJR is 0.21%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 148,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,123K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,069K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 0.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,455K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,562K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,625K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,342K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 53.35% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,026K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJR by 1.50% over the last quarter.

