TD Cowen Downgrades Expedia Group (LSE:0R1T)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Expedia Group (LSE:0R1T) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is 151.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 118.92 GBX to a high of 209.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of 143.14 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 14,419MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1T is 0.26%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 139,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,831K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,852K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1T by 86.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1T by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,865K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1T by 92.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,649K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

ValueAct Holdings holds 3,415K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

