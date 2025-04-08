TD COWEN Downgrades European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, TD COWEN downgraded their outlook for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is $2.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.68 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.18% from its latest reported closing price of $2.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERE.UN is 0.16%, an increase of 144.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 145.83% to 1,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 1,185K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares , representing an increase of 78.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERE.UN by 261.44% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 281K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing a decrease of 16.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERE.UN by 29.03% over the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 27.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERE.UN by 0.47% over the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 79.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERE.UN by 51.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.