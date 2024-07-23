TD Cowen Downgrades Darden Restaurants (LSE:0I77)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Darden Restaurants (LSE:0I77) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.33% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is 178.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 156.06 GBX to a high of 202.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.33% from its latest reported closing price of 142.57 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is 11,767MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I77 is 0.19%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 150,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,434K shares representing 13.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,423K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I77 by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,089K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,459K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I77 by 11.71% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,934K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,222K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I77 by 11.52% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,648K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,992K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

