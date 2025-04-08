TD COWEN Downgrades Canaccord Genuity Group (TSX:CF)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, TD COWEN downgraded their outlook for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSX:CF) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.75% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canaccord Genuity Group is $11.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 44.75% from its latest reported closing price of $7.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canaccord Genuity Group is 2,096MM, an increase of 31.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

Canaccord Genuity Group Maintains 4.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.31%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaccord Genuity Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CF is 0.19%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 7,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 1,198K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CF by 57.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,156K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 986K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing a decrease of 16.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CF by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 621K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 473K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

