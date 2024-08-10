TD COWEN Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (SWX:VRX)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, TD COWEN downgraded their outlook for Bausch Health Companies (SWX:VRX) from Outperform to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch Health Companies. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRX is 0.31%, an increase of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 299,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 34,721K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 27,645K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paulson holds 26,439K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 15,851K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,801K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRX by 84.46% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 15,667K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,661K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRX by 76.72% over the last quarter.

