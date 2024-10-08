TD Cowen Downgrades AMETEK (WBAG:AME)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for AMETEK (WBAG:AME) from Hold to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,813 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.36%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 245,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,905K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,536K shares , representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,349K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,740K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,301K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,262K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,594K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 87.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,941K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,816K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.