TD Cowen Downgrades AMETEK (LSE:0HF7)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for AMETEK (LSE:0HF7) from Hold to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.06% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for AMETEK is 189.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 159.38 GBX to a high of 225.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from its latest reported closing price of 166.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMETEK is 6,958MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,813 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HF7 is 0.36%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 245,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,905K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,536K shares , representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HF7 by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,349K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,740K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF7 by 86.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,301K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,262K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF7 by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,594K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF7 by 87.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,941K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,816K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HF7 by 11.87% over the last quarter.

