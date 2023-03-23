TD Cowen Downgrades American Well (AMWL)

On March 23, 2023, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.91% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Well is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 74.91% from its latest reported closing price of $2.33.

The projected annual revenue for American Well is $325MM, an increase of 17.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.73.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 17,331K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,529K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 16,295K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,867K shares, representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 10,476K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares, representing an increase of 32.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 38.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,917K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,822K shares, representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 13.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,623K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 15.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWL is 0.17%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.17% to 142,767K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

American Well Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Well Corporation (Amwell) is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives.

