TD Cowen Downgrades Affiliated Managers Group (LSE:0HAQ)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, TD Cowen downgraded their outlook for Affiliated Managers Group (LSE:0HAQ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.58% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is 212.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 195.06 GBX to a high of 239.94 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from its latest reported closing price of 194.19 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is 2,452MM, an increase of 21.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HAQ is 0.24%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.46% to 35,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 1,828K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAQ by 1.70% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,510K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAQ by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,443K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAQ by 52.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAQ by 10.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 991K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAQ by 10.08% over the last quarter.

