TD Bank’s Mixed Q4 2024 Financial Results

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.
TD Bank Group reported a strong fourth quarter in 2024, with an impressive 26.8% increase in reported earnings reaching $3.6 billion, although adjusted earnings saw a decline. The Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking sector showed notable revenue growth, while the U.S. Retail Bank faced challenges with a decline in net income. Despite these mixed results, TD Bank continues to focus on its strategic growth and resolving key issues.
