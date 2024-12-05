News & Insights

TD Bank’s Mixed Q4 2024 Financial Results

December 05, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.

TD Bank Group reported a strong fourth quarter in 2024, with an impressive 26.8% increase in reported earnings reaching $3.6 billion, although adjusted earnings saw a decline. The Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking sector showed notable revenue growth, while the U.S. Retail Bank faced challenges with a decline in net income. Despite these mixed results, TD Bank continues to focus on its strategic growth and resolving key issues.

