TD Bank's Canadian personal banking head Michael Rhodes steps down

Dec 11 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO said on Monday its Canadian personal banking segment's group head Michael Rhodes is leaving the lender and will be replaced by insider Ray Chun, effective immediately.

Chun, who joined TD in 1992, most recently served as the group head for its wealth management and insurance unit.

TD also named Tim Wiggan as group head of its wealth management and insurance unit.

Last week, the lender appointed new co-leads and hired six bankers for its global financial institutions investment banking team as part of an expansion.

TD Bank last month missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as it set aside bigger-than-expected funds to cover for potential sour loans.

