News & Insights

US Markets
TD

TD Bank's Canadian personal banking head Michael Rhodes steps down

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

December 11, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Adds details on appointments and background in paragraphs 2-6

Dec 11 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO said on Monday its Canadian personal banking segment's group head Michael Rhodes is leaving the lender and will be replaced by insider Ray Chun, effective immediately.

Chun, who joined TD in 1992, most recently served as the group head for its wealth management and insurance unit.

TD also named Tim Wiggan as group head of its wealth management and insurance unit.

Last week, the lender appointed new co-leads and hired six bankers for its global financial institutions investment banking team as part of an expansion.

TD Bank last month missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as it set aside bigger-than-expected funds to cover for potential sour loans.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shounak Dasgupta)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.