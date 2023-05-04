News & Insights

Markets
FHN

TD Bank Terminates Merger Deal With First Horizon

May 04, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD) and First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Thursday announced their decision to terminate the companies' merger agreement announced in February last year.

TD does not have a timetable for obtaining regulatory approvals for reasons unrelated to First Horizon, TD informed First Horizon.

As per the terms of the termination agreement, TD will pay $200 million to First Horizon, in addition to $25 million fee reimbursement due to First Horizon.

The shares of First Horizon Series G Preferred Stock that TD Bank purchased will continue to reflect a conversion price of $25 per share, TD Bank said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FHN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.