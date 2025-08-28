Markets
TD

TD Bank Swings To Q3 Profit; Declares $1.05 Dividend, Shares Rise 9% Pre-Market

August 28, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), on Thursday, reported profit in the third quarter compared with a loss in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders came in at a profit of C$3.25 billion compared with a loss of C$250 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share C$1.89 versus loss of C$0.14 last year.

Adjusted net income surged to C$3.87 billion from C$3.65 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share C$2.20 versus loss C$2.05 last year.

Net interest income increased to C$8.53 billion from C$7.58 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income increased to C$6.77 billion from C$6.60 billion in the prior year.

Further, the Bank declared a $1.05 quarterly dividend per share for October 31, payable to shareholders of record on October 10, with an optional reinvestment plan purchasing additional shares at market price.

In the pre-market trading, TD bank is 9.28% higher at $83.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.