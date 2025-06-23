Markets
TD Bank To Redeem Series 7 Preferred Shares For $350 Mln On July 31, 2025

June 23, 2025 — 08:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, TD.TO) announced that it will exercise its right to redeem all of its 14 million outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class A First Preferred Shares, Series 7 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) on July 31, 2025 at the price of $25.00 per Series 7 Share for an aggregate total of approximately $350 million. The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

On May 22, 2025, TD announced that dividends of $0.2000625 per Series 7 Share had been declared as payable on and after July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.

