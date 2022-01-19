Markets
TD Bank Projects Adjusted Equity In Net Income Of Investment In Schwab To Be Approx. C$278 Mln In Q1

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group said it expects The Charles Schwab Corporation's fourth quarter earnings to translate into approximately C$231 million of reported equity in net income of an investment in Schwab for TD Bank Group's first-quarter.

Excluding acquisition-related charges of approximately C$13 million after-tax and amortization of acquired intangibles of approximately C$34 million after-tax, adjusted equity in net income of an investment in Schwab will be approximately C$278 million.

The Group will release its first quarter financial results on March 3, 2022.

