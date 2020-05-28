TD Bank profit tumbles on higher loan loss provisions

May 28 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO reported a 52% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as Canada's second-biggest lender by market value set aside more money to cover loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to C$1.52 billion ($1.10 billion), or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from C$3.17 billion, or C$1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Total provisions for loan losses jumped over five-fold to C$3.22 billion compared with C$633 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3778 Canadian dollars)

