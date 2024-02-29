TD Bank Profit, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Thursday reported net income of C$2.750 billion or C$1.55 per share for the first quarter, higher than C$1.498 billion or C$0.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were C$3.563 billion or C$2.00 per share, down from C$4.071 billion or C$1.82 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$13.714 billion from C$12.201 billion last year.

Adjusted revenue was C$13.771, up from C$13.077 billion in the previous year.

Net interest income declined to C$7.488 billion from C$7.733 billion a year ago.

The bank has declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.02 payable on and after April 30, to shareholders of record on April 9.

