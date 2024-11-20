TD Bank price target raised to C$85 from C$78 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on TD Bank (TD) to C$85 from C$78 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TD:
- Shareholder Alert for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)
- TD Bank expects Q4 catastrophe claims of approximately $388M
- TD Bank Issues JPY 20 Billion Subordinated Notes
- Toronto-Dominion Bank Expands Financial Programmes
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP Before December 23, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – TD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.