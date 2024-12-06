TD Bank price target lowered to C$90 from C$94 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Sohrab Movahedi lowered the firm’s price target on TD Bank (TD) to C$90 from C$94 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q4 earnings miss and suspended financial targets pending a strategic review, the update on which will be offered at TD’s expected Investor Day in the second half of FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TD:
- Scotiabank downgrades TD on lack out guidance amid uncertainty
- TD Bank downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank
- TD Bank Group Reports Mixed 2024 Earnings
- TD Earnings: Shares Continue to Look Intriguing after Poor Results
- TD Bank’s Mixed Q4 2024 Financial Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.