TD Bank price target lowered to C$90 from C$94 at BMO Capital

December 06, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Sohrab Movahedi lowered the firm’s price target on TD Bank (TD) to C$90 from C$94 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q4 earnings miss and suspended financial targets pending a strategic review, the update on which will be offered at TD’s expected Investor Day in the second half of FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

