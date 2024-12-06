TD Bank price target lowered to C$80 from C$85 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine lowered the firm’s price target on TD Bank (TD) to C$80 from C$85 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.

