TD Bank price target lowered to C$77 from C$82 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on TD Bank (TD) to C$77 from C$82 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s worse than expected Q4 results while noting that TD is undergoing a strategic review, which the firm sees as a “significant opportunity” for the bank to reevaluate its whole strategy given the constraints under which it must now operate.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.