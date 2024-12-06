TD Bank price target lowered to C$77 from C$82 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on TD Bank (TD) to C$77 from C$82 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s worse than expected Q4 results while noting that TD is undergoing a strategic review, which the firm sees as a “significant opportunity” for the bank to reevaluate its whole strategy given the constraints under which it must now operate.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TD:
- TD Bank price target lowered to C$90 from C$94 at BMO Capital
- Scotiabank downgrades TD on lack out guidance amid uncertainty
- TD Bank downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank
- TD Bank Group Reports Mixed 2024 Earnings
- TD Earnings: Shares Continue to Look Intriguing after Poor Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.