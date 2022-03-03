TD Bank posts higher quarterly profit

US Markets
Toronto-Dominion Bank reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by revenues from its Canadian and U.S. retail banking units that offset rising expenses at home and in its wholesale banking business.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$3.8 billion, or C$2.08 per share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, from C$3.4 billion, or C$1.83 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.04 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The second-largest Canadian lender reported overall net income of C$3.7 billion, or C$2.02 a share, in the first quarter, from C$3.3 billion, or C$1.77, a year ago.

