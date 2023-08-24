TD Bank Plans To Repurchase Up To 90 Million Shares

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank or TD Bank Group (TD.TO), a Canadian lender, said on Thursday that it intends to launch a new issuer bid to repurchase up to 90 million shares, representing around 4.9 percent of the 1.827 billion shares issued and outstanding as of July 31.

The shares will be repurchased at prevailing market prices at the time of their acquisition. All repurchased shares will be cancelled. TD expects to start the repurchase drive upon the termination of the existing course issuer bid to repurchase 30 million shares, which was started on June 26, 2023, and scheduled to terminate on June 25, 2024, unless terminated earlier.

The company said that it aims to start the proposed new share repurchase drive, once it terminations existing buyback program.

The repurchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX, other designated exchanges, and alternative trading systems in Canada.

