US Markets
TD

TD Bank ordered to pay $122 mln for overdraft enrollment practices- U.S. agency

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

TD Bank has been ordered to pay $97 million in restitution and $25 million in civil penalties for charging U.S. consumers fees without consent on its optional overdraft service, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday.

TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - TD Bank has been ordered to pay $97 million in restitution and $25 million in civil penalties for charging U.S. consumers fees without consent on its optional overdraft service, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday.

The U.S. unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO charged consumers overdraft fees for ATM and one-time debit-card transactions without their consent, after claiming it was a free service, violating regulations that govern electronic funds transfers, the agency said in a statement.

TD also failed to establish reasonable written policies regarding consumer-account information it provided to two specialty consumer reporting agencies, the CFPB said.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TD

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular