TD Bank Issues JPY 20 Billion Subordinated Notes

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has issued JPY 20 billion in Fixed Rate Reset Subordinated Notes, which will serve as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The notes bear a fixed interest rate until 2029, after which it adjusts based on the Japanese government bond yield. This move is part of TD’s broader strategy for general corporate financing.

For further insights into TSE:TD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.