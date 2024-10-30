News & Insights

TD Bank Issues JPY 20 Billion Subordinated Notes

October 30, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has issued JPY 20 billion in Fixed Rate Reset Subordinated Notes, which will serve as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The notes bear a fixed interest rate until 2029, after which it adjusts based on the Japanese government bond yield. This move is part of TD’s broader strategy for general corporate financing.

