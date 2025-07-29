TD Bank Has Shut Down Dozens of Branches in 2025 So Far: Is Yours Next?

According to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), TD Bank has filed to close over 38 branch locations across multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine and other states.

These filings don’t always guarantee immediate shutdowns, but they often signal shifting priorities in how banks serve their customers. In high-density urban areas, a closure might go unnoticed. But in smaller towns and rural communities, losing a local branch can be a bigger deal. For residents in these areas, the closure of a branch can also mean reduced access to financial advice, loan officers and other personal banking services that aren’t easily replaced online. Find out which TD Bank branches are closing and what to do if one of those are near you.

Why TD Is Closing Branches

In a statement provided to us, a TD Bank spokesperson said the company evaluates branches using customer usage data and preferences, a standard practice across the banking industry.

“TD Bank is committed to enhancing banking access and is pleased to have recently opened three new store locations in New York and Boston,” the spokesperson said. “As part of standard business practices across the banking industry, we evaluate stores across our footprint against customer usage data and preferences, which at times result in closures, consolidations or relocations. In those instances, we work to make the transition as smooth as possible for our customers and look forward to serving them at one of our 1,000 plus TD Bank locations or through our digital banking products and services.”

While TD said these decisions are data-driven, the broader trend is clear: more customers are going digital. According to its TD’s 2024 annual report, the bank now serves more than 17.6 million active digital customers and the Canadian Bankers Association reports that 77% of Canadians conduct most of their banking online or through mobile apps. Seniors, small business owners and rural residents are among the groups more likely to depend on in-person services.

Where Closures Are Happening

So far in 2025, TD Bank has filed to close dozens of branches across multiple U.S. states. According to the U.S. OCC, closures include locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C. and more. Though these filings are concentrated in the U.S., TD Bank operates over 1,000 branches across North America. It remains unclear whether similar consolidations will follow in Canada.

What To Do If Your Branch Closes

TD hasn’t released a full list of future closures, but if your local TD Bank location shuts down, your account will remain active, though your day-to-day banking may shift. You may be redirected to the next closest branch for teller services or account maintenance needs. Some locations may retain ATM or night deposit access, but you’ll likely need to rely more heavily on mobile and online banking tools.

Michael Hanson, regional vice president of banking and financial services at Quantum Metric, recommended that customers explore their bank’s digital and alternative service options. “Download the bank’s mobile app or access online banking and other self-service tools through their website,” he said. “In addition, reach out to the bank’s customer service team for any assistance or questions regarding digital tools or processes.”

For many customers, this shift is business as usual. But for those who depend on in-person teller services or small business banking, the transition may take some adjustment.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: TD Bank Has Shut Down Dozens of Branches in 2025 So Far: Is Yours Next?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.