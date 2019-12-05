US Markets

TD Bank Group's quarterly profit falls 3.5%

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published

TD Bank Group reported a 3.5% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as Canada's second-biggest lender by market value was hurt by higher provisions for loan losses and a restructuring charge.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group TD.TO reported a 3.5% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as Canada's second-biggest lender by market value was hurt by higher provisions for loan losses and a restructuring charge.

Net income fell to C$2.86 billion ($2.15 billion), or C$1.54 per share, in quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$2.96 billion, or C$1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the lender earned C$1.59 per share.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular