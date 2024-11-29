TD Bank Group Updates Compliance Disclosures

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has released an update.
TD Bank Group has refiled its plea agreements related to U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering compliance as ‘material contracts’ on SEDAR+ following a request from the Ontario Securities Commission. The refiling aligns with regulatory obligations and is part of ongoing disclosure reviews.
