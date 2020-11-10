TD Bank Group Unveils Refreshed Suite Of TD Aeroplan Visa Credit Cards - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD.TO, TD) announced the availability of its refreshed portfolio of TD Aeroplan Visa Credit Cards. These cards deliver extensive travel perks and accelerated points at Air Canada and Starbucks amongst other offers, TD Bank Group said.

Aeroplan members will earn 50% more Aeroplan points on Starbucks purchases charged to TD Aeroplan credit card for one year effective November 8th. New TD Aeroplan Visa cardholders can take advantage of valuable Welcome Bonus offers, earning up to 50,000 Aeroplan points.

The current TD Aeroplan Visa cardholders will automatically get access to the updated card benefits and Aeroplan program.

