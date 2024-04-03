News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

TD Bank Group To Add Google Cloud Services To Its Portfolio Of Data-driven Technology Solutions

April 03, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group said it will add Google Cloud services to its portfolio of data-driven technology solutions to support its delivery of banking experiences. Google Cloud will work with TD to help streamline application development and deployment and enable the Bank to roll out new features, updates, or new financial products at an accelerated pace. TD will benefit from Google Cloud's engineering support. Google Kubernetes Engine already supports TD Securities Automated Trading.

Greg Keeley, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology, TD, said; "Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services and help power new and innovative banking experiences."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.