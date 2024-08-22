News & Insights

TD Bank Group Slips To Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

August 22, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD.TO, TD) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$250 million or C$0.14 per share compared to net income of C$2.81 billion or C$1.53 per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter results included the impact of the US$2.60 billion provision for investigations related to the Bank's anti-money laundering or AML program.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.05, compared with C$1.95 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$2.05 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter rose to C$14.18 billion from C$12.91 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared dividend of C$1.02 per share for the quarter ending October 31, 2024, payable on and after October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2024.

On Wednesday, TD Bank Group that it sold 40.50 million shares of common stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation. The share sale would reduce TD's ownership interest in Schwab from 12.3% to 10.1%.

