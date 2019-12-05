TD Bank Group Q4 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD.TO) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$1.59, compared to C$1.63, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$1.74 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter reported earnings were C$2.9 billion, down 4 percent on a reported basis and down 3 percent on an adjusted basis, from a year ago.

Fourth-quarter adjusted total revenue was C$10.34 billion compared to C$10.14 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of C$9.85 billion, for the quarter.

Canadian Retail reported adjusted net income of C$1.77 billion, up C$32 million on an adjusted basis from last year. Revenue growth was 5 percent, reflecting increased loan and deposit volumes and higher revenue in the Wealth and Insurance businesses.

U.S. Retail recorded net income of C$1.19 billion, an increase of 5 percent on an adjusted basis.

