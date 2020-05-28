TD Bank Group Q2 Adj. Profit Declines; Announces Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group (TD.TO, TD) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.85, compared to C$1.75, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$1.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted earnings were C$1.6 billion, down 51%. For Canadian Retail, adjusted net income was C$1.2 billion, a decrease of 36% compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Second quarter total revenue increased to C$10.53 billion from C$10.23 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of C$10.54 billion for the quarter.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank announced that a dividend in an amount of 79 cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending July 31, 2020, payable on and after July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

