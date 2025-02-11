News & Insights

Markets
SCHW

TD Bank Group Prices Offering Of Schwab Stock At $79.25/share

February 11, 2025 — 01:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank or TD Bank Group (TD.TO, TD), a Canadian lender, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its entire equity investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), a financial service provider. With this, the bank will sell 165.443 million shares through a registered offering at $79.25 per share.

The transaction, to be closed on February 12, is expected to be accretive to TD's earnings per share on a run-rate basis.

Schwab will purchase 19.235 million shares from the bank for a total purchase price of $1.5 billion.

The Group currently holds 184.678 million shares of Schwab, representing 10.1 percent economic ownership.

The transaction will generate net proceeds of around C$20 billion to the lender. TD Bank intends use the net proceeds of C$8 billion for a share buyback program, while the remainder will be invested in the Group's businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW
TD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.